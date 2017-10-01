Beverly Rae Mashiska Obituary

AUSTINTOWN, Ohio – Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 at Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel, for Beverly Rae Mashiska, 86, whom passed away on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at her home, with her loved ones by her bedside.

She was born March 7, 1931 in Youngstown, the daughter of Charles and Olive (Mansfield) Burk.

Beverly was a lifelong area resident and a graduate of East High School class of 1949.

She was a homemaker, loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

Beverly enjoyed playing cards and belonged to the Kleber Avenue Card Club and the East High Graduates Card Club.

She was a great cook. Her favorite thing was making pasta dinners for her family and also enjoyed shopping and gaming.

Beverly leaves her beloved husband of 66 years, John A. Mashiska, Jr., whom she married June 9, 1951; three children, Lynn (Sam) Yovanovich of Boardman, John Mashiska III of Austintown and Phyllis (Mike) Miller of Austintown; six grandchildren, Michael (Megan), Scott (Natalie), Jake, Eric, Dominic and Vince (Elizabeth); two great-grandchildren, Vinny and Bella; one sister, Phyllis (Carmen) Lorubbio; one brother, Larry (Cheryl) Burk, both of Athens, Ohio as well as her brothers-in-law and sisters-in-law, Robert and Pat Mashiska and Rick and Sandy Mashiska.

Besides her parents, Beverly was preceded in death by two brothers, Bob and Richard Burk and two sisters, Berna Metcalf and Faye Carney.

Friends may call from 11:00 a.m. – 2:00 p.m. on Saturday, October 7 at the Lane Funeral Home Austintown Chapel where services will begin at 2:00 p.m.

A television tribute will air Tuesday, October 3 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.