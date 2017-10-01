Canfield crime activity: Police said man gave officer fake name, forgot birthdate

Wednesday, Sept. 20

5:40 p.m. – W. Main Street, David Barbieri, 28, of Masury, arrested on a warrant and charged with falsification and possession of drug paraphernalia. Police pulled over a vehicle for a loud exhaust and said Barbieri, a passenger, told them it was his car and he was attempting to get it fixed. When asked to write down his name, birthdate, and social security number, Barbieri started writing and then crumpled up the paper, saying that he messed it up. Police said Barbieri wrote down a name and birthdate and when asked to write his name and birthdate again, he said he forgot his birthdate. Barbieri later admitted to lying about his identity, according to a police report. Police said a crack pipe was found on the passenger’s side of the vehicle.

Thursday, Sept. 21

Russo Drive, police received a report that a garage window was broken with a BB pellet. There were no witnesses to the incident and no suspects have been identified.

Friday, Sept. 22

W. Main Street, Mary McConnell, 57, arrested and charged with OVI and a marked lanes violation.

Sunday, Sept. 24

11:35 a.m. – 100 block of Surrey Lane, Nancy Dorbish, 41, of Austintown, arrested on a warrant and charged with drug abuse and possession of drug abuse instruments; Michael Tomlin, 34, of Youngstown, arrested on a burglary warrant out of Austintown. Police made the arrests after they were called to check on two people, either passed out or sleeping in a parked truck. Police said Dorbish and Tomlin were found to just be sleeping but when Dorbish pulled out a cigarette, a pill fell out onto the seat. She told police that she obtained the pill from a friend to help with her seizures, according to a police report. Police said a syringe was also found in her purse.

Monday, Sept. 25

1:33 a.m. – Akron Canfield Road, Shawna Akers, 35, arrested and charged with two counts of drug abuse and cited for a marked lanes violation. Police said pills and marijuana roaches were found in the vehicle during a traffic stop.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Canfield Police Department.

Looking for more crime activity? See more communities here: