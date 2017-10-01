Indians 2017 playoff run begins Thursday night in Cleveland

CLEVELAND, Ohio (WKBN) – The Cleveland Indians 2017 playoff run begins on Thursday at Progressive Field.

With the regular season wrapping up on Sunday, the Indians finished 102-60 and as the top-seed in the American League. They’ll play the winner of the AL Wildcard game, which features the Minnesota Twins vs. the New York Yankees on Tuesday.

Here’s how the ALDS schedule looks:

Game 1 — Thursday, Yankees/Twins at Cleveland Indians, 7:38 p.m.

Game 2 — Friday, Yankees/Twins at Cleveland Indians, 5:08 p.m.

Game 3 — Sunday, Cleveland Indians at Yankees/Twins, TBA

Game 4 (if necessary) — Monday Oct. 9, Cleveland Indians at Yankees/Twins, TBA

Game 5 (if necessary) — Wednesday Oct. 11, Yankees/Twins at Cleveland Indians, TBA

Cleveland defeated the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Sunday.

The Indians reached the World Series in 2016, losing to the Chicago Cubs in seven games.