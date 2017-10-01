Indians get AL-best 102nd victory, beat White Sox 3-1

The 102 victories were the second most in franchise history

BRIAN DULIK Associated Press Published:
Cleveland Indians, Progressive Field – Cleveland, Ohio

CLEVELAND (AP) – Jay Bruce had a two-run single, Josh Tomlin pitched into the sixth inning and the Cleveland Indians got their AL-best 102nd victory, beating the Chicago White Sox 3-1 on Sunday in their regular-season finale.

Cleveland will next play an AL Division Series against the winner of the wild-card game between the Yankees and Twins. The 102 victories were the second most in franchise history behind the 1954 team’s 111.

Jose Ramirez went 2 for 2, including his AL-high 56th double, and Carlos Santana had a sacrifice fly for the Indians, who are seeking a second straight World Series appearance. Bruce’s two RBIs in the first inning gave him 100 for the second time in his career.

Tomlin (10-9) allowed a run and four hits. Cody Allen got his 30th save.

Chris Volstad (1-2) allowed three runs in six innings.

