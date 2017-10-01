‘It’s so heartwarming:’ Idora Park Experience brings back memories yet again

CANFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Valley natives can once again relive their memories of Youngstown’s own amusement park today from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

For the past few years, Jim and Toni Amey have opened their private museum twice a year for people to enjoy. Today is the eighth time the couple has opened the museum to the public and the final time it will be open for the year.

At Saturday’s open house, children 12 years old and under are able to get in for free, while everyone older has to pay $5.

Each child will get a welcome pack and have the chance to play an Idora Park trivia/scavenger hunt. Candy will be passed out, almost like trick or treating, while kids can ask Idora Park experts questions.

A drawing will also take place — kids who answer all of a set of questions correctly will have the chance to win a gift basket.

The Idora Park Experience is located at 4450 S. Turner Road in Canfield.

To learn more about the Idora Park Experience, visit the museum’s website.

