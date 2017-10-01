Local farms say weather made for wild pumpkin-growing season

COLUMBIANA, Ohio (WKBN) – Sam Detwiler and his family have 10 acres of pumpkins at Detwiler Farm in Columbiana. They grow thousands of pumpkins each year.

Detwiler says this year’s weather was a wild ride for growing pumpkins.

“We had opposite extremes,” he said. “Early in the year, we had very wet weather, which made it hard to get the pumpkins started growing. Then about the middle of July it quit raining.”

Detwiler says the growing season is now over — the farm is now into a harvesting season.

And it’s off to a dry start.

“It can affect the size of pumpkins if you don’t have a way to irrigate them,” Detwiler said.

Detwiler Farms uses a drip irrigation system. It’s like a leaky hose that slowy gives the crops water.

Detwiler says he has five miles worth of hoses so he can cover his field.

“Most of them are irrigated, they’re doing OK,” he said. “Some spots in the field where they weren’t irrigated, they’re a little bit smaller.”

Diane Walkama from Countryside Farm Market calls this an OK growing season. Her farm grows around 10 acres of pumpkins as well.

She says the warm weather started turning pumpkins orange about a month early.

“Started picking a little,” Walkama said. “Of course they were turning orange in August, so we had some to pick.”

