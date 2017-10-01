Mary Angela (Miller) Fischer Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – A Mass of Christian burial will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Wednesday, October 4 at St. Dominic Church, celebrated by Rev. Vincent DeLucia, O.P., for Mary Angela Miller Fischer, whom passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 1, 2017.

The daughter of Henry Elmo and Edith Edmiston Miller, Mary Angela was born on May 28, 1923 in Youngstown, Ohio.

Mary Angela attended St. Dominic’s School and was a member of the school orchestra and choir. She graduated from Ursuline High School in 1941 and was a member of the band.

Mary Angela received a Bachelor of Science degree in education with a major in music education from the Dana School of Music, Youngstown College in 1945.

She was a charter member of “Alpha Nu” Chapter of Sigma Alpha Iota, a national honorary music fraternity for women.

She taught music and junior high english in the Trumbull County Schools.

Mary Angela was a 91-year member of the Rosary Altar Society and the Infant of Prague Guild.

She was married to her beloved husband, James H. Fischer, for 63 years until his death on September 3, 2011. They were married in St. Dominic’s on May 22, 1948.

She leaves her beloved son, J. Bernard; daughter-in-law, Suzanne Fischer of Boardman; her loving granddaughter, Erica Marie (Michael) Sawchyn of Olmsted Falls, Ohio; her brother, Henry Elmo Miller of Youngstown and six nephews.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. at the church on Wednesday, October 4.

Material tributes can be made in Mary Angela’s memory to the St. Dominic’s Church Organ Fund, 77 E. Lucius Ave., Youngstown, Ohio 44507.

Mary Angela’s family would like to express their gratitude for the kindness and compassion shown to them from Dr. Ricciardi, All-Caring Hospice, Harbor Light Hospice and Shepherd of the Valley in Poland.

Family and friends may visit www.foxfuneralhome.org to send online condolences to the Fischer family.

