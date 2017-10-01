Maxine L. Disko Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Maxine L. Disko, 86, passed away peacefully at 6:35 a.m. on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the Gilette Nursing Home, Warren, following complications of a stroke.

Maxine was born in Martinise, California on October 2, 1930, the daughter of Lorn H. and Mellsinda (Kelly) Green and came to this area as a child.

Maxine was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School.

She was a homemaker and caregiver for her family.

She was an active member and past president of the Trumbull Country Garden Club and was a certified master gardener from Ohio State University.

Maxine was a very active and feisty spirited woman and enjoyed teaching ceramics and flower arranging. She enjoyed participating in local politics.

Maxine is survived by a son, Steve (Cindy) Disko of Niles; daughter, Tina Disko at home; daughter-in-law, Kara (Disko) Natoli of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Shirley (Jim) Hale of Austintown; brother, Dick (Linda) Green of Austintown; four grandchildren, Jason (Amanda Stewart) Disko, Mark Disko, Rachel Leedy and Mike Disko; three great-grandchildren, Zachary, J. J. and Kaylin as well as several nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Disko, whom she married April 16, 1955 and he died May 17, 2001; a son, Brian L. Disko, whom died August 3, 2003; sister, Nancy Stoner and brother, Bud Green.

Funeral services will be held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home at 12:00 Noon on Wednesday, October 4 with the Rev. James Korda of Saint Stephen Church officiating.

Family and friends may call at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home on Tuesday, October 3 from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday, October 4 from 11:00 a.m. to the time of the services at 12:00 Noon.

Burial will follow at Niles City Cemetery.

