Maxine L. Disko Obituary

NILES, Ohio – Maxine L. Disko, 86, passed away peacefully at 6:35 a.m., Sunday, October 1, 2017 at the Gilette Nursing Home in Warren following complications of a stroke.

Maxine was born in Martinise, California on October 2, 1930, the daughter of Lorn H. and Mellsinda (Kelly) Green and came to this area as a child.

Maxine was a graduate of Austintown Fitch High School and was a homemaker and caregiver for her family.

She was an active member and past president of the Trumbull County Garden Club and was a certified master gardener from Ohio State University. Maxine was a very active and feisty spirited woman and enjoyed teaching ceramics and flower arranging. She enjoyed participating in local politics.

Maxine is survived by a son, Steve (Cindy) Disko of Niles; daughter, Tina Disko at home; daughter in law, Kara (Disko) Natoli of Charlotte, North Carolina; sister, Shirley (Jim) Hale of Austintown; brother, Dick (Linda) Green of Austintown; four grandchildren, Jason (Amanda Stewart) Disko, Mark Disko, Rachel Leedy and Mike Disko; three great-grandchildren, Zachary, J. J. and Kaylin and several nieces and nephews.

Maxine was preceded in death by her husband, Stephen Disko, whom she married April 16, 1955 and he died May 17, 2001; a son, Brian L. Disko died August 3, 2003; sister, Nancy Stoner and brother, Bud Green.

Funeral services will be held at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home at 12:00 Noon, Wednesday, October 4, 2017 with the Rev. James Korda of Saint Stephen Church officiating.

Family and friends may call at the Holeton-Yuhasz funeral home Tuesday, October 3, 2017 from – 7:00 p.m. and Wednesday from 11:00 a.m. until the time of the services.

Burial will follow at Niles City Cemetery.

