Pauline Delores Tomko Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Pauline Delores Tomko, 97, passed away peacefully on Sunday, October 1, 2017 at Heritage Manor nursing home in Youngstown, Ohio.

Pauline was born November 19, 1919 in Girard, Ohio, the daughter of the late Louis and Raffaela DeMarco.

Pauline married the late Stephen J. Tomko on September 25, 1948. They had one son, Steven Michael Tomko, in 1957.

Pauline worked as an inspector at Packard Electric in Warren before joining the Women’s Army Corp in 1943.

She earned her high school diploma while serving in the army and served in Florida, North Carolina and New England.

Upon her discharge in 1945, she returned to Packard Electric until 1957.

She obtained a cosmetology license working as a beautician’s assistant in the 1970s.

She volunteered for over 20 years at Hillside Rehabilitation Hospital first as a hairdresser, then in the thrift shop and as a patient escort until 2011. She earned many awards for her volunteer service hours.

Pauline loved entertaining and prepared many meals for family and friends throughout the years. She enjoyed dancing at the Idora Park Ballroom and attending concerts. Babysitting her grandchildren was always a joy and she watched them until kindergarten. She adored animals, having many dogs throughout her life.

She was a long-time member of St. John Paul II parish (formerly St Joseph’s) in Warren, Ohio. She was also a reader for 25 years and counted the donations after Sunday mass.

She is survived by her daughter-in-law, Marcia Tomko; grandchildren, Stephanie (Carl) Zambelli and Jonathan (Rachel Alley) Tomko and great-grandson, Rocco Zambelli.

Besides her parents, son and husband, she is preceded in death by her seven siblings, Frank DeMarco, Florence Adams, Sarah Marchio, Mary Bagaglia, Rose Knapp, John DeMarco and Patsy DeMarco as well as many nieces and nephews.

Family and friends may call on Thursday, October 5 from 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. at St. John Paul II Parish (St. Joseph Church) 420 North St. NW, Warren, Ohio 44483.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held on Thursday, October 5 at 11:00 a.m. at the church with Rev. Christopher Henyk officiating.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorial contributions be made to Harbor Light Hospice or the Trumbull County Animal Protective League.

Arrangements are being handled by the Peter Rossi & Son Memorial Chapel 1884 North Rd. NE, Warren, Ohio 44483.

Family and friends may visit www.peterrossiandsonfh.com to sign the guest book and send online condolences to the Tomko family.

