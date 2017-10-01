Perry L. Jackson Obituary

LEAVITTSBURG, Ohio – Perry Lee Jackson, 79, of Leavittsburg, passed away on Sunday morning, October 1, 2017 at his residence, surrounded by his family.

He was born September 16, 1938 in Sutton, West Virginia, the son of Harry L. and Gladys (Long) Jackson.

Perry was employed as a steel worker for the former Copperweld Steel Corporation in Warren for 32 years, prior to retiring.

He was a veteran of the United States Navy having served from 1959-1962.

He enjoyed bowling and camping. He was also an avid Cleveland Browns and Indians fan.

Perry is survived by six children, Larry (Mia Dieck) Jackson, Carol Brister and Brenda (Willard) Palmer, all of Warren, Terrie L. (Gary) Stephens of Champion, Linda (Charles) Pifer of Austintown and Cindy (Chris) Gensburg of Lordstown. He also leaves behind a sister, Mae Simmons, of Painesville; 22 grandchildren and 32 great-grandchildren.

Besides his wife, Perry was preceded in death by a daughter, Cheryl Jackson and three sisters, Hazel, Annabelle Marvin and Mildred Phillips.

Funeral services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Friday, October 6 at the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, 533 North Park Ave., Warren, with Rev. Karl Rein officiating.

Friends may call from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Thursday, October 5 at the funeral home.

Perry will be laid to rest next to his beloved wife in Oakwood Cemetery, Warren.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that material contributions be made to Harbor Light Hospice, in his memory.