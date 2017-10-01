Raffaele Branca Obituary

WEST MIDDLESEX, Pennsylvania – Raffaele Branca, of West Middlesex, passed away peacefully surrounded by his family at 9:50 a.m. on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in his residence which he shared with his companion, Jinine Fulton. He was 68.

Mr. Branca was born March 27, 1949 in Bagnoli Irpino, Avellino, Italy, a son of Domenico and Vincenza (DiCapua) Branca.

Raffaele graduated high school in Italy and served two years in the Italian Army before immigrating to the United States to join his family.

He worked at several local steel mills before ultimately retiring in 2014 from NLMK, Farrell. Previously, Raffaele worked for many years as an auto body technician and mechanic at Ken’s Auto Body, Sharpsville.

He was of the Catholic Faith.

Raffaele enjoyed being outdoors, particularly while working in his garden. He also enjoyed making wine and taking trips to the casino. Above all, Raffaele loved spending time with his family, especially his grandchildren.

Surviving are a daughter, Maria F. (Amin) Afrazi, Madison, Wisconsin; a son, Domenico M. (Charlyn) Branca of Hermitage; three grandchildren, Domenico R. and Stephania C. Branca and Carina S. Afrazi; his companion, Jinine S. Fulton, West Middlesex; a sister, Anna (Decio) Patrone, Florence, Italy and two brothers, Aneillo Branca, Sharon and Luigi Branca, Farrell.

Raffaele was preceded in death by his parents.

Calling hours will be held at 12:00 Noon until the time of service on Wednesday, October 4 in J. Bradley McGonigle Funeral Home and Crematory, Inc., 1090 E. State St., Sharon.

A funeral service will be held at 3:00 p.m. on Wednesday, October 4 in the funeral home, with Rev. Matthew Ruyechan, pastor of Our Lady of Fatima Church, Farrell, officiating.

Interment will be held at St. Anthony Cemetery, Hermitage.