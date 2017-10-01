Second Harvest Food Bank hosts 26th annual Taste of the Valley

23 different food vendors from across the Valley donated food for the fundraiser

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Second Harvest Food Bank held its 26th Annual Taste of the Valley on Sunday at the Stambaugh Auditorium.

Twenty-three different food vendors from across the Valley donated food for the fundraiser.

Since it began back in the 90s, the event has raised $723,000 and given 3.5 million meals to hungry families in Columbiana, Mahoning and Trumbull counties.

“We’re seeing over 15,000 people a week show up at the food pantry,” said Mike Iberis, Second Harvest Food Bank executive director. “And we’re seeing over half the children going to school here in the Mahoning Valley that are eligible for free reduced lunch struggle with hunger.”

Ibiris says the best way to help is to call Second Harvest. He says there are lots of jobs that need people to help with.

