Shooting in New Castle leaves 1 dead

NEW CASTLE (KDKA) — The New Castle City Police Department is investigating a homicide that happened Friday night.

Officers were called to 901 Franklin Ave, after a man was reported to be shot. They arrived to find 22-year-old Dakota Olinger on the kitchen floor with a gunshot wound to the facial area.

The homicide investigation is ongoing, and anyone with information is asked to contact the New Castle City Police Department Criminal Investigative Division at 724-656-3558.

Tips can an also be left at the tip line on www.newcastlepd.com

