Steve Lysohir Obituary

HERMITAGE, Pennsylvania – Steve Lysohir, of Hermitage, passed away peacefully following a brief illness at 2:45 a.m. on Sunday, October 1, 2017 in his residence. He was 92.

Mr. Lysohir was born on March 8, 1925 in New Castle, a son of John and Anna (Witoshensky) Lysohir.

He moved to the area as a child and was a graduate of Sharon High School.

A proud veteran, Steve served in the Army during WW II in Saipan.

He retired as maintenance superintendent of the Hermitage School District and previously worked in the same capacity for the Sharon School District.

Steve was an active member of St. John’s Orthodox Church, Hermitage, where he served on the church board, assisted with pierogi sales and various other church functions and played St. Nicholas at the children’s Christmas parties. Steve was also a Free and Accepted Mason and a member of the Shriners. Many friends and families will remember him as Santa Claus, making his Christmas Eve visits and distributing toys, food and clothing to many children throughout the area.

Active in the community, he was a former Hermitage Commissioner and a member of the Sharon Lions Club and the VFW and Goodfellows, both in Hermitage.

Steve enjoyed gardening, golf, cooking and watching sports.

His wife of 60 years, the former Sue Chuba, whom he married July 30, 1949, passed away July 23, 2010.

Surviving are a daughter, Karen Lysohir, Monroeville; two sons, Richard Lysohir, Salmon, Idaho and Thomas Lysohir, Hollidaysburg; a grandson, Steven Lysohir and his wife, Patricia, Austin, Texas; two great-granddaughters, Anya and Nia Lysohir; two sisters, Helen Fairman, Raleigh, North Carolina and Dorothy Elberty and her husband, Thomas, Califon, New Jersey; a sister-in-law, Helen Kachaylo of Brookfield; two brothers-in-law, Andrew Chuba, Hermitage and Stephen Chuba and his wife, Joan, Sharpsville; a loving niece, Mary Ann Lavin of Hermitage; a special friend, Anna Mae Theiss of Hermitage; several nieces and nephews and his many friends at Whispering Oaks.

Besides his wife, Steve was preceded in death by his parents; five brothers, Joseph, Michael, Alexander, John and Nicholas Lysohir and a sister, Tessa Lysohir.

A special thank you to Sharon Regional Hospice, the staff at Sharon Regional Health skilled nursing care, the staff at Whispering Oaks and especially his compassionate care givers, Nancy, Quaryah “Q”, Angela and Erika.

