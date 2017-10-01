Storm Team 27: Great weather to begin the month

By Published: Updated:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast autumn fall raking leaves

OVERNIGHT
A beautiful way to start the month of October! Sunny skies will continue through the evening but it will get chilly overnight, temperatures dipping to near 40 by early morning Monday. A few clouds are making their way to the valley, but skies will remain dry overnight.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Heading out the door Monday morning, temperatures will still be cool but heating up a significant amount to the low 70s by late afternoon. The majority of the work week will be dry and temperatures will continue to climb to near 80 by Wednesday. Thursday, rain chances return but are spotty and light as of now.

Forecast

Tonight: Mainly clear skies.
Low: 41

Monday: Mainly sunny.
High: 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 76 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.
High: 78 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. (30%)
High: 73 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 67 Low: 55

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers possible. (20%)
High: 70 Low: 49

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 55

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s