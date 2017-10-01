Storm Team 27: Great weather to begin the month

OVERNIGHT

A beautiful way to start the month of October! Sunny skies will continue through the evening but it will get chilly overnight, temperatures dipping to near 40 by early morning Monday. A few clouds are making their way to the valley, but skies will remain dry overnight.

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Heading out the door Monday morning, temperatures will still be cool but heating up a significant amount to the low 70s by late afternoon. The majority of the work week will be dry and temperatures will continue to climb to near 80 by Wednesday. Thursday, rain chances return but are spotty and light as of now.

Forecast

Tonight: Mainly clear skies.

Low: 41

Monday: Mainly sunny.

High: 72

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 48

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 55

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers possible. (20%)

High: 70 Low: 49

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 55