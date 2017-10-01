Storm Team 27: Sunny skies for the second half of the weekend

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Sunny skies return for the second half of the weekend. After a cold start this morning, temperatures will return to the upper 60s this afternoon. Temperatures will slowly warm through the week and by Wednesday highs will be back to near 80. Rain chances return for the second half of the workweek.

Frost facts for Youngstown:

Earliest first frost – August 29th

Latest first frost: – October 28th

Forecast

Today: Mainly sunny.

High: 68

Tonight: Mainly clear skies.

Low: 42

Monday: Mainly sunny.

High: 73

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76 Low: 49

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 79 Low: 53

Thursday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 59

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 67 Low: 53

Saturday: Partly sunny.

High: 70 Low: 49

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 71 Low: 56