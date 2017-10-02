Barbara J. Nelson Obituary

October 2, 2017 Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Barbara J. Nelson, age 86, of Salem, died at 5:10 p.m. on Monday, October 2, 2017 at the Alliance Community Hospital.

She was born on May 11, 1931.

Arrangements are pending at the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.