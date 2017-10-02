Big 22 contenders – Week 6



YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Week 7 of the high school football regular season has arrived. The WKBN Big 22 competition is heating up.

The following are just a few of the individual standouts of Sports Team 27 from Week 6.

Michael Belcik – We begin with the undefeated Girard Indians, who kept their perfect season intact thanks, in part, to Michael Belcik. The senior wideout had seven receptions Friday night for 125 yards — and an all-too-easy touchdown grab — in Girard’s 45-0 shutout of Campbell.

Dra Rushton – Liberty senior Dra Rushton put up some big numbers of his own Friday night, rushing for 234 yards with four total touchdowns in the Leopards win over LaBrae.

Alex Cintron – McDonald has won four straight, with Alex Cintron leading the way. The Blue Devils junior rushed for 190 yards in their 42-point route of Jackson-Milton.

Mike Diaz – Poland senior Mike Diaz put on a show Friday night with two interceptions on defense — one of which he returned 98 yards for a touchdown. Diaz also scored on offense, helping the Bulldogs remain undefeated.

Aniello Buzzacco – And speaking of unbeaten teams, our Player of the Game from Friday night was South Range Senior Aniello Buzzacco. The Raiders quarterback threw four touchdown passes in a 34-7 win over Crestview in our WKBN Game of the Week.