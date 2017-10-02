Man who died in McDonald home was victim of Howland shooting

The coroner identified Bryce Hendrickson as one of the victims

Ambulance

MCDONALD, Ohio (WKBN) – The coroner’s office has identified one of the people found dead in a McDonald home on Saturday. He was shot during in Howland earlier this year.

The coroner identified Bryce Hendrickson as one of the victims. The name of the woman who died hasn’t been released yet.

Hendrickson was injured during a Howland shooting in February. Prosecutors said Nasser Hamad shot and killed two people and injured three others, including Hendrickson, after a fight on social media.

Police said the incident stemmed from a family dispute regarding Hamad dating Tracy Hendrickson, the mother of Bryce Hendrickson. She was not involved in the shooting but was inside the house when it happened.

While police were investigating the deaths of Bryce Hendrickson and the woman as possible overdoses, the coroner’s office said they’ll complete autopsies in the next two days. Those autopsies will determine the cause of death.

Police were called to the West Second Street home around 2:30 p.m. Saturday. A caller told dispatchers that his brother was “cold” and he wasn’t sure how long he had been at the home.

Hamad’s murder trial in the Howland shooting is scheduled to begin October 11.

WKBN is working to get more information from investigators. Check back here for updates, or watch WKBN 27 First News, starting at noon.

