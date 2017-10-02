Democrats criticized for talking gun control so soon after Vegas shooting

While Democrats in Washington, like Republicans, offered their condolences, some had another message as well

Alexandria Limon, Nexstar Published: Updated:
Mark Kelly and Gabby Giffords speaking about gun control after Las Vegas shooting


WASHINGTON, D.C. (NEXSTAR) – Members of Congress reacted and responded Monday to the deadly shooting in Las Vegas. Former Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords, who was a victim of gun violence herself, had a call to action.

The news of the massacre at a country concert Sunday night brought a somber tone to the nation’s capital.

“Today our thoughts are with all of those folks who have lost family, loved ones, and friends whose lives will never be the same,” said Orrin Hatch (UT-R).

“I hope they know we are praying for them now. I hope they will find strength in the love and kindness in those around them,” said Mitch McConnell (KY-R).

While Democrats, too, offered their condolences, some had another message as well.

“We can do more than lower the flag to half-mast. We can take a stand against gun violence by passing common-sense gun safety laws,” said Sen. Brian Schatz (HI-D).

Gabby Giffords, a survivor of a gun attack in Arizona, and her husband, retired astronaut Mark Kelly, have become passionate advocates of gun control.

“The nation’s counting on you,” Giffords said to a crowd outside the Capitol.

She and Kelly say Congress is moving in the wrong direction.

“We send our thoughts and prayers, too, but they are not enough. Your thoughts and prayers aren’t going to stop the next shooting,” Kelly said.

He asked for legislation requiring universal background checks and criticized a bill introduced in the House that would make it easier to get gun silencers.

Some criticize Democrats for talking gun control so soon after a national tragedy.

“You know, if not now, when?” Kelly said.

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s