Driver with suspected medical condition hits pole in Youngstown

The accident happened around 8 a.m. at the intersection of Center Street and Wilson Avenue

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police think a driver may have suffered a medical condition before he crashed into a utility pole in Youngstown on Monday morning.

The accident happened right before 8 a.m. at the intersection of Center Street and Wilson Avenue.

After the driver hit the pole, he hit a car stopped in front of him. The utility pole then fell onto an SUV.

No one was injured in the accident, but the driver was taken to the hospital to be treated for his medical condition.

Police didn’t identify the drivers involved in the crash.

