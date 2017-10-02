Girard crime activity: Man breaks into manufacturing business, goes through desks

Sunday, Sept. 24

12:58 a.m. – 600 block of Trumbull Ave., police were called to the same trailer twice for a reported overdose. The second time, police were unable to wake a man who appeared to be passed out inside. While trying to get his attention, crews broke a window. The man then woke up and appeared disoriented but denied taking drugs and refused medical treatment, according to a police report.

8:40 p.m. – 100 block of E. Broadway Ave., a woman told police that someone called her, making threats, after a family member used her cell phone and accidentally called the wrong number. She reported receiving 25 calls from the person who left a voicemail saying, “You’re dead.”

Monday, Sept. 25

8:11 a.m. – 1100 block of N. State St., reported breaking and entering at Trinity Industries. Police said a man threw a rock through the window and went through all of the desks. Nothing was immediately noticed as missing. Police said the incident was captured on surveillance cameras.

11:42 a.m. – 700 block of Churchill Rd., a woman was taken to the hospital for a suspected drug overdose. She told crews that she took a prescription form of Benadryl.

7:18 p.m. – 100 block of Elruth Ct., a man told police that he believed three people tried to scam him. He said they came to his house, identifying themselves as representatives of First Energy, but he said they weren’t wearing an insignia or identification badges. He said they were asking to see customers’ monthly bills, and when told he wasn’t interested, they left in a new Dodge minivan, white in color.

7:23 p.m. – 700 block of Churchill Rd., Monte Fry, arrested and charged with domestic violence. A woman accused Fry of throwing a hammer at an entertainment center and lighting a butane torch while threatening to blow her up. She said he was mad after she confronted him about drinking. Fry told police that the woman was the one who threw the hammer and said she was acting erratically.

Tuesday, Sept. 26

5:10 p.m. – 500 block of E. Prospect St., Teresa Minor, Brian Kennedy and Robert Arrowood, each charged with illegal cultivation of marijuana. Police were called to a house for a fight between the three and reported finding a marijuana plant in the house. Minor and Kennedy said Arrowood brought the plant into the house so they told him to leave, while Arrowood said Minor brought the plant upstairs from the basement and threw it on the ground during the fight.

6:30 p.m. – 200 block of E. Howard St., a woman told police that she has been receiving numerous phone calls from a man involved in a traffic crash with her. She said she had a seizure, causing her to rear end the vehicle, and since then, the man has been threatening to sue her and accusing her of being on her phone at the time of the crash. Police recommended that the woman contact her insurance company and not have further contact with the man.

Thursday, Sept. 28

4:42 p.m. – 100 block of E. Kline St., a real estate broker reported finding evidence that someone had been living in a home that has been vacant for years. She discovered the door unlocked and clothing inside while checking on the house after an estate sale.

Disclaimer: These reports don’t represent all calls made to the Girard Police Department.

