Girard man sentenced to prison for sex assault of young girl

William Casey will spend five to 20 years in prison

William Casey, 55, charged with rape.

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – A man from Girard who was found guilty of sexually assaulting an 11-year-old girl was sentenced Monday morning.

William Casey will spend five to 20 years in prison.

Investigators say Casey assaulted the girl repeatedly between 2014 and 2015 in Pymatuning Township.

He was convicted in 2005 on similar sex charges and spent a year in prison.

Casey’s bond was revoked earlier this month after he gave authorities an incorrect address to where he was staying and tested positive for opioids, cocaine and marijuana.

