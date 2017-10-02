Harold A. Lemke Obituary

NORTH JACKSON, Ohio – Harold A. ” Butch” Lemke, age 89, of North Jackson, formerly of Austintown, passed away on Monday, October 2, 2017 at Antonine Village in North Jackson, with his family by his side.

Harold was born on June 10, 1928 in Youngstown, he was the son of Arthur and Minnie (Scherer) Lemke.

Butch entered into the U.S. Navy when he was 17 years old where he proudly served our country from 1945 until he was honorably discharged in 1949.

Upon his discharge, he attended Butcher School.

He went to work for Swift and Co. as a butcher and later became a brick-layer as well as a truck-driver for several years. He also went to work for Lay Rite Block Company where he learned to operate machinery and then worked for Akron Brick and Block where he retired in 1986.

He was a member of the Teamsters Union.

He was also an actor and producer for the Fitch Minstrel Productions for 35 years.

He attended both Immanuel Lutheran Church and then Grace Lutheran Church.

Survivors include his daughters, Denise (Nick) Harris and Debra (Dennis) Voytko; grandchildren, Danielle (Marty) Jourdan, Dana Voytko and Jason and Adam Harris; great-grandchildren, Jocelyn and Julia Jourdan as well as his brother and sister, Donald Lemke and Lorena Bartos.

Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by a brother, Arthur Lemke and a sister, Carol Yungen.

Funeral services will be held at the Lane Funeral Home, Austintown Chapel, on Friday, October 6 at 5:00 p.m.

Friends will be received beginning at 3:00 p.m. until the time of service at 5:00 p.m. at the funeral home on Friday, October 6.

Memorials may be made to a veteran’s organization of one’s choice.

