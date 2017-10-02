International Space Station viewing this week

Clear skies will feature some nice Space Station viewing early this week. Clouds will increase through the week.

Below is a list of times and locations for Space Station viewing across Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania:

Monday Oct 2:

Time- 8:15 PM. Lasts 3 minutes. Max Height 15°. Starts 12° above NW and ends 11° above NNE direction.

Tuesday Oct 3:

Time- 7:23 PM. Lasts 3 minutes. Max Height 19°. Starts 17° above NW and ends 11° above NNE direction.

Tuesday Oct 3:

Time- 9:00 PM. Lasts 1 minute. Max Height 12°. Starts 10° above NNW and ends 12° above N direction.

Wednesday Oct 4:

Time- 8:07 PM. Lasts 3 minutes. Max Height 13°. Starts 10° above NW and ends 10° above NNE direction.

Thursday Oct 5:

Time- 7:18 PM. Lasts <1 minute. Max Height 10°. Starts 10° above NNE and ends 10° above NNE direction.

Thursday Oct 5:

Time- 8:52 PM. Lasts 1 minute. Max Height 13°. Starts 10° above NNW and ends 13° above N direction.

Friday Oct 6:

Time- 8:00 PM. Lasts 3 minutes. Max Height 13°. Starts 10° above NNW and ends 10° above NNE direction.

Saturday Oct 7:

Time- 8:44 PM. Lasts 1 minute. Max Height 17°. Starts 10° above NNW and ends 17° above N direction.