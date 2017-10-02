International Space Station viewing this week

By Published:
In this image from television astronaut Barry "Butch" Wilmore begins the spacewalk Saturday morning Feb. 21, 2015 to wire the International Space Station in preparation for the arrival in July of the international docking port for the Boeing and Space-X commercial crew vehicles. (AP Photo/NASA-TV)
Clear skies will feature some nice Space Station viewing early this week.  Clouds will increase through the week.

Below is a list of times and locations for Space Station viewing across Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania:

Monday Oct 2:
Time-  8:15 PM.  Lasts 3 minutes.  Max Height 15°.   Starts 12° above NW and ends 11° above NNE direction.

Tuesday Oct 3:
Time-  7:23 PM.  Lasts 3 minutes.  Max Height 19°.   Starts 17° above NW and ends 11° above NNE direction.

Tuesday Oct 3:
Time-  9:00 PM.  Lasts 1 minute.  Max Height 12°.   Starts 10° above NNW and ends 12° above N direction.

Wednesday Oct 4:
Time-  8:07 PM.  Lasts 3 minutes.  Max Height 13°.   Starts 10° above NW and ends 10° above NNE direction.

Thursday Oct 5:
Time-  7:18 PM.  Lasts <1 minute.  Max Height 10°.   Starts 10° above NNE and ends 10° above NNE direction.

Thursday Oct 5:
Time-  8:52 PM.  Lasts 1 minute.  Max Height 13°.   Starts 10° above NNW and ends 13° above N direction.

Friday Oct 6:
Time-  8:00 PM.  Lasts 3 minutes.  Max Height 13°.   Starts 10° above NNW and ends 10° above NNE direction.

Saturday Oct 7:
Time-  8:44 PM.  Lasts 1 minute.  Max Height 17°.   Starts 10° above NNW and ends 17° above N direction.

 

