International Space Station viewing this week

Clear skies will feature some nice Space Station viewing early this week. Clouds will increase through the week.
Below is a list of times and locations for Space Station viewing across Eastern Ohio and Western Pennsylvania:
Monday Oct 2:
Time- 8:15 PM. Lasts 3 minutes. Max Height 15°. Starts 12° above NW and ends 11° above NNE direction.
Tuesday Oct 3:
Time- 7:23 PM. Lasts 3 minutes. Max Height 19°. Starts 17° above NW and ends 11° above NNE direction.
Tuesday Oct 3:
Time- 9:00 PM. Lasts 1 minute. Max Height 12°. Starts 10° above NNW and ends 12° above N direction.
Wednesday Oct 4:
Time- 8:07 PM. Lasts 3 minutes. Max Height 13°. Starts 10° above NW and ends 10° above NNE direction.
Thursday Oct 5:
Time- 7:18 PM. Lasts <1 minute. Max Height 10°. Starts 10° above NNE and ends 10° above NNE direction.
Thursday Oct 5:
Time- 8:52 PM. Lasts 1 minute. Max Height 13°. Starts 10° above NNW and ends 13° above N direction.
Friday Oct 6:
Time- 8:00 PM. Lasts 3 minutes. Max Height 13°. Starts 10° above NNW and ends 10° above NNE direction.
Saturday Oct 7:
Time- 8:44 PM. Lasts 1 minute. Max Height 17°. Starts 10° above NNW and ends 17° above N direction.