Joseph Petrykowski Obituary

MASURY, Ohio – Joseph Petrykowski, of Masury, Ohio, passed away peacefully on Monday afternoon, October 2, 2017 in the Sharon Regional Health Care System, following a period of declining health. He was 91.

Joe was born in Wembier, Pennsylvania on October 10, 1925, one of seven children of Zigmond and Caoline (Rog) Petrykowski.

He served our country in the United States Army with the 345th Engineer Service Regiment during World War II participating in the Rome-Arno and Appennine campaigns. Joe was discharged on June 25, 1946 and during his service he received the European–African–Middle Eastern Campaign Ribbon with two Bronze Stars, Good Conduct Medal, World War II Victory Medal and the Meritorious Unit Award.

Joe went on to marry the former Stella Prorok on August 30, 1952 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He worked many different positions for the former Westinghouse manufacturing plant in Sharon for 36 years before his retirement.

He was active in several organizations such as the Masury VFW Post #8860 where he had served as Post Commander several times and was a lifetime member. Joe also served as the Trumbull County V.F.W. council commander and was a member of the Polish National Alliance.

He was a longtime parishioner of the former St. Bernadette Church in Masury now known as St. Thomas the Apostle Church in Vienna.

Joe also loved watching all types of sports and attending many Brookfield High School games.

He leaves behind his sons, Leo Petry and his wife, Kate of New Haven, Connecticut and Joe Petrykowski of Masury, Ohio; his daughter, Vici Petrykowski of Masury, Ohio; three grandchildren, Madison Milarcik, Samuel Petry and Rachelle Petry and his brother, Stanely Petryk of North Olmstead, Ohio.

He was preceded in death by his wife of more than 55 years, Stella, on January 22, 2008; an infant daughter, Eva; four brothers, Leo and John Petrykowski who died serving in World War II, Ed Petrowski and Steve Peterykowski as well as his sister, Helen Zebroski.

A Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated beginning at 10:00 a.m. on Thursday morning, October 5 at St. Thomas the Apostle Catholic Church 4453 Warren-Sharon Road Vienna, Ohio 44473., with Very Rev. Frank Zanni V.F., as Pastor.

Friends may call from 9:00 – 10:00 a.m. on Thursday, October 5 prior to the Mass at the church.

Burial will follow at Brookfield Township Cemetery where military honors will be observed as tribute to Joe’s service.

Arrangement’s are under the direction of the Sample-O’Donnell Funeral Home 555 East State Street Sharon, Pennsylvania 16146.

Friends and family may send online condolences at www.sampleodonnellfh.com.

A television tribute will air Wednesday, October 4 at the following approximate times:

12:25 p.m. WKBN, 6:58 p.m. on MyYTV and 10:37 p.m. FOX plus two additional spots throughout the day.