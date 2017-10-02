Mineral Ridge man charged with damaging Weathersfield mailboxes

Michael Day, III is charged with OVI, criminal damaging, reckless operation, seat belt and open container

By Published:
Ohio man is in jail on $100,000 bond after being arrested with a pipe bomb and another homemade explosive device hours before a nearby vigil for the people killed and injured in Charlottesville, Virginia.
WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mineral Ridge man has been arrested in Weathersfield, charged with damaging several mailboxes and stop signs in the township.
Weathersfield police said 26-year-old Michael Day, III is charged with OVI, criminal damaging, reckless operation, seat belt and open container in a motor vehicle. Police said further charges may be pending.
Police reported receiving several reports from residents in the Woodland Trail, Aspen Drive and Morris Lane areas about damage to mailboxes and stop signs.
Those with damage to their yards or property are asked to call the police department to make a report.
Day’s case will be heard in Niles Municipal Court.
.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s