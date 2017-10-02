Mineral Ridge man charged with damaging Weathersfield mailboxes

WEATHERSFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – A Mineral Ridge man has been arrested in Weathersfield, charged with damaging several mailboxes and stop signs in the township.

Weathersfield police said 26-year-old Michael Day, III is charged with OVI, criminal damaging, reckless operation, seat belt and open container in a motor vehicle. Police said further charges may be pending.

Police reported receiving several reports from residents in the Woodland Trail, Aspen Drive and Morris Lane areas about damage to mailboxes and stop signs.

Those with damage to their yards or property are asked to call the police department to make a report.

Day’s case will be heard in Niles Municipal Court.

