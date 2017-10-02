Nancy J. Kachur Obituary

CORTLAND, Ohio – Nancy Jean (Teachout) Kachur, 85, of Cortland, passed away Monday, October 2, 2017 at St. Elizabeth’s Hospital in Youngstown, Ohio.

She was born August 20, 1932, the youngest child of Leo A. and Margaret Gorman Teachout of Youngstown and was raised in Warren.

She graduated from St. Mary’s Catholic School in Warren.

Nancy worked as a dental assistant for Dr. Roland P. Hahn.

She married Michael D. Kachur on October 5, 1957. For 37 years they lived a loving and simple life and she continued to cherish him long after his death in 1994.

Nancy is survived by her children, Ann Shelton (David) of Bradenton, Florida, Margaret McCarther (Danny) of Washington D.C, Michael of San Antonio, Texas, Amy Horstman (Richard) of Cincinnati, Ohio, Paul (Lori) of Aurora, Ohio and Christopher (LeeAnn) of Mason, Ohio. She also leaves behind 12 grandchildren, Neal, Sarah and Andrew Shelton, Jaqueline, Adam and Elise Kachur, Brian and Julia Kachur, Nathan and Maggie Horstman and Samuel and Joseph Kachur. She took immense pride in the happiness and success of all her children and grandchildren.

Her 11 siblings preceded her in death, Ellen (Anthonson), Marge (Landers), Leo, Isobel (Williams), George, Rita (Dell), Norbert, Robert, Alfred, Victor and Richard. Though she was the youngest, Nancy was very close with her siblings and they enjoyed a very fun and happy childhood together.

Nancy very much enjoyed spending time with her friends and family. She loved to bake, shop and socialize with her dear friends.

She was a devout parishioner of St. Roberts Catholic Church, where she attended mass almost every day.

Nancy’s family will receive family and friends on Thursday, October 5 from 4:00 – 7:00 p.m. at Lane Family Funeral Homes, Shafer-Winans Chapel, 164 N. High St. in Cortland.

Fr. Carl Kish will officiate a funeral Mass on Friday, October 6 at 10:30 a.m. at St. Robert Bellarmine Catholic Church, 4659 Niles Cortland Rd.

Interment will be at All Souls Cemetery in Cortland.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to St. Robert Catholic Church Building Fund, 4659 Niles Cortland Road, Cortland, Ohio 44410.

