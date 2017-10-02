Police name suspected gunman in Las Vegas mass shooting

LAS VEGAS (CBS) – A shooting at a music festival on the Las Vegas Strip killed at least 50 people and wounded more than 200 others late Sunday, Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo said.

It was the deadliest mass shooting in U.S. history.

Authorities think was the sole gunman was killed by police on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Hotel and Casino across Las Vegas Boulevard from the Route 91 Harvest Festival, a country music festival.

Law enforcement sources told CBS News a search warrant has been issued for the home of the shooter, identified as Stephen Paddock, 64, of Mesquite, Nevada.

Two law enforcement sources told CBS News senior investigative producer Pat Milton that at this point, it doesn’t appear the shooting was an act of terrorism. The suspect was known to police in Mesquite and had a criminal history, the sources said.

Authorities believe they had found a traveling companion of the deceased gunman they were seeking, identified as Marilou Danley. Law enforcement sources tell Milton that Danley was Paddock’s wife.

Lombardo added that authorities had tracked down two vehicles believed associated with the shooting.

Concert-goers reported seeing muzzle flashes from the upper floors of the Mandalay Bay and the sound of what they described as automatic gunfire.

Fifty people were admitted to the University Medical Center, a spokesperson told CBS News. Of those, at least two died and several were in critical condition, the spokesperson added.

CBS News has been told at least three other area hospitals were taking in shooting victims.

One witness told CBS Las Vegas affiliate KLAS-TV he or she heard nearly 100 rounds fired off.

