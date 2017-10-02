Police release name of man found dead in Youngstown woods

Police said the man is 25-year-old David Higham

The body discovered on Thursday, September 28th, 2017, on the city's west side has been identified by the Cuyahoga County Coroner's office as David Higham. Higham was 25 years of age. The case is currently being investigated as a homicide and the Youngstown Police Detective Bureau is asking for anyone with information on Higham's wearabouts prior to his death to please contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Vitullo of The Youngstown Police Department at 330-742-8250.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The Youngstown Police Department has identified the man found dead in a wooded area in the city’s west side.

Police said the man is 25-year-old David Higham.

Higham was found Thursday by people walking in the woods along Hazelwood Avenue near Tippecanoe Avenue.

Police are investigating his death as a homicide because it appeared as if someone tried to hide his body.

The Youngstown Police Detective Bureau is asking for anyone with information on Higham’s whereabouts prior to his death to contact Detective Sergeant Anthony Vitullo at 330-742-8250.

