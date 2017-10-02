Rocker Tom Petty died, CBS News confirms

MALIBU, California (WKBN) – Rocker Tom Petty has died, CBS News confirmed.

He was rushed to the hospital Sunday night due to cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. The website says the decision was made to pull life support because Petty had no brain activity.

Petty was 66.

He was best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. He has had several hit songs throughout the years, including “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’,” and “I Won’t Back Down.”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were wrapping up a 40-year-anniversary tour throughout the U.S.

WKBN is monitoring this developing story for updates.