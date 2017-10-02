Rocker Tom Petty died, CBS News confirms

He was rushed to the hospital Sunday night due to cardiac arrest, according to TMZ

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers perform on the 40th Anniversary Tour at Wrigley Field on Thursday, June 29, 2017, in Chicago. (Photo by Rob Grabowski/Invision/AP)
MALIBU, California (WKBN) – Rocker Tom Petty has died, CBS News confirmed.

He was rushed to the hospital Sunday night due to cardiac arrest, according to TMZ. The website says the decision was made to pull life support because Petty had no brain activity.

Petty was 66.

He was best known as the frontman of Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers. He has had several hit songs throughout the years, including “American Girl,” “Free Fallin’,” and “I Won’t Back Down.”

Tom Petty and the Heartbreakers were wrapping up a 40-year-anniversary tour throughout the U.S.

