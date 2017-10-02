Springfield seeks upset bid of Western Reserve this Friday

NEW MIDDLETOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Over their last two encounters – Springfield and Western Reserve have each won one game resulting in a two-point victory each time (Springfield, 28-26; Western Reserve, 9-7).

Last year’s meeting saw a trio of Tiger runners gain over 50-yards (Luke Snyder, 66; Austin Trebella, 60; Frankie Centofanti, 54) and the defensive unit come away with 3 takeaways in their 28-26 victory over the Blue Devils. For Western Reserve, Dominic Velasquez threw for 120 yards and 2 touchdowns while Jack Cappabianca ran for 68 more.

The Tigers have defeated Reserve in 9 of their last 10 meetings since 1998.

Since being shutout by South Range (34-0) in week two, Western Reserve won their last four games by averaging 51.3 points per game during that stretch. This past Friday, the Devils posted a 41-0 victory over Lowellville. Reserve outgained the Rockets, 374-48.Quarterback Velasquez threw for 235 yards on 17 completions. The running game was highlighted by Jack Cappabianca (5 carries, 85 yards) and Adam Gatrell (5 carries, 44 yards) – who both scored twice on the ground.

Springfield has won three of their last four games since beginning the season winless in their first two outings. The Tigers rebounded from their week five loss to McDonald by jumping out to a 37-0 lead against Sebring which would eventually be a 44-8 victory for Springfield this past Friday. The Tigers ran for a total of 5 touchdown runs including a pair by Luke Snyder – who finished with 91 rushing yards on 4 carries.

Last Five Meetings

Sept. 16, 2016 – Springfield, 28-26

Sept. 18, 2015 – Western Reserve, 9-7

Sept. 23, 2005 – Springfield, 16-6

Oct. 1, 2004 – Springfield, 37-3

Oct. 3, 2003 – Springfield, 28-14

2017 Stats

Scoring Offense: Western Reserve, 39.8; Springfield, 30.0

Scoring Defense: Western Reserve, 12.8; Springfield, 19.7

MVAC Standings

Western Reserve – 3-0 (5-1)

McDonald – 3-0 (5-1)

Mineral Ridge – 2-1 (4-2)

Springfield – 2-1 (3-3)

Jackson-Milton – 1-2 (2-4)

Waterloo – 1-2 (2-4)

Lowellville – 0-3 (2-4)

Sebring – 0-3 (0-6)

Upcoming Schedule

Western Reserve

Oct. 13 – Waterloo (2-4)

Oct.20 – at McDonald (5-1)

Oct. 27 – at Jackson-Milton (2-4)

Springfield

Oct. 13 – Mineral Ridge (4-2)

Oct. 20 – at Lowellville (2-4)

Oct. 27 – Waterloo (2-4)