Storm Team 27: A sunny start to the week

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

The sunshine will return to start the workweek. After a cool start to the day, temperatures will climb to the lower 70s into the afternoon. The first half of the workweek is looking dry and warm. Rain chances return on Thursday and linger into the weekend.

Forecast

Today: Mainly sunny.

High: 72

Tonight: Mainly clear skies.

Low: 46

Tuesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 76

Wednesday: Mostly sunny.

High: 78 Low: 54

Thursday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers. (30%)

High: 73 Low: 60

Friday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 67 Low: 55

Saturday: Partly sunny. Isolated showers possible. (20%)

High: 70 Low: 49

Sunday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (20%)

High: 76 Low: 55

Monday: Mostly Cloudy. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 70 Low: 56