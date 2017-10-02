Storm Team 27: Another nice night expected

By Published:
Youngstown, Ohio weather forecast clear night

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING
Quiet weather expected through Tuesday with mainly clear skies.  Temperatures will push into the upper 70’s Tuesday afternoon.

Warm weather through the week with highs near 80 Wednesday. Unsettled weather will return later this week with the risk for showers or thunderstorms.

Forecast

Tonight: Mainly clear skies.
Low: 43

Tuesday: Mainly sunny.
High: 78

Tuesday night: Mostly clear.
Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds through afternoon.
High: 80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunder. (60%)
High: 75 Low: 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)
High: 68 Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)
High: 76 Low: 55

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)
High: 76 Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)
High: 77 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.
High: 65 Low: 51

.

 

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s