Storm Team 27: Another nice night expected

WHAT WE’RE TRACKING

Quiet weather expected through Tuesday with mainly clear skies. Temperatures will push into the upper 70’s Tuesday afternoon.

Warm weather through the week with highs near 80 Wednesday. Unsettled weather will return later this week with the risk for showers or thunderstorms.

Forecast

Tonight: Mainly clear skies.

Low: 43

Tuesday: Mainly sunny.

High: 78

Tuesday night: Mostly clear.

Low: 50

Wednesday: Mostly sunny early with increasing clouds through afternoon.

High: 80

Thursday: Mostly cloudy. Scattered showers. Chance for thunder. (60%)

High: 75 Low: 57

Friday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers. (40%)

High: 68 Low: 59

Saturday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (40%)

High: 76 Low: 55

Sunday: Mostly cloudy. Chance for showers or thunderstorms. (30%)

High: 76 Low: 57

Monday: Partly sunny. Chance for showers. (30%)

High: 77 Low: 62

Tuesday: Partly sunny.

High: 65 Low: 51