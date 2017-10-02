Woman pleads guilty to attempted murder in Youngstown before trial begins

Related Coverage Youngstown attempted murder suspect asks for translators, to represent herself

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jury selection in an attempted murder case was halted Monday after the defendant agreed to plead guilty before the trial began.

Evgenia Hull was accused of trying to kill her boyfriend, Larry Robinson, in 2015. Police say she shot him at the corner of Elm Street and Madison Avenue.

Hull pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to six years in jail.

Her husband, Thomas Hull, pleaded guilty to being the getaway driver. He was given probation.

WKBN was in court during the sentencing and will the courtroom developments on WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m.