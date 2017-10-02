Woman pleads guilty to attempted murder in Youngstown before trial begins

Evgenia Hull was accused of trying to kill her boyfriend, Larry Robinson, in 2015

By Published: Updated:
Evgenia and Thomas Hull are accused of trying to kill Evgenia's boyfriend in Youngstown
Evgenia Hull

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Jury selection in an attempted murder case was halted Monday after the defendant agreed to plead guilty before the trial began.

Evgenia Hull was accused of trying to kill her boyfriend, Larry Robinson, in 2015. Police say she shot him at the corner of Elm Street and Madison Avenue.

Hull pleaded guilty to attempted murder and was sentenced to six years in jail.

Her husband, Thomas Hull, pleaded guilty to being the getaway driver. He was given probation.

WKBN was in court during the sentencing and will the courtroom developments on WKBN 27 First News at 5 and 6 p.m. 

Evgenia and Thomas Hull are accused of trying to kill Evgenia's boyfriend in Youngstown
Thomas Hull

 

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s