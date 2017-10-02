YSU reaches agreement with football player who filed lawsuit

The lawsuit filed by Ma'lik Richmond has been dismissed, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court

Ma'lik Richmond is suing Youngstown State University for not allowing him to play football

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Youngstown State University football player Ma’lik Richmond’s lawsuit against the university has been dismissed without prejudice.

The university has reached an agreement with Richmond, according to documents filed in U.S. District Court.

Richmond sued YSU after the university told him he couldn’t play this season following protests when people found out he was on the team.

Richmond was found guilty as a juvenile of a sexual assault while he was playing football at Steubenville High School — a case that garnered widespread national attention.

READ: Ma’lik Richmond’s lawsuit against YSU

READ: YSU’s response 

Richmond’s lawyer argued that YSU President Jim Tressel couldn’t go against the student handbook, saying Richmond was promised that YSU would allow him to play and support him if there was community backlash. 

The university argued that Coach Bo Pelini can be trumped under Ohio law by the president of the university.

YSU’s response said while it wanted to give Richmond a second chance, it also wanted to send a message that sexual assault is taken seriously at the university.

In its response to the lawsuit, YSU stated, “no good deed goes unpunished,” stating that the university “bent over backward” to support Richmond when “no one else would.”

