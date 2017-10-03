2 more inmates suspected of overdosing at Trumbull County Jail

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two more inmates at the Trumbull County Jail are suspected of overdosing on drugs.

This is the second time in two weeks that there have been overdoses at the jail.

Around 9 a.m. Tuesday, corrections officers found Timothy McGowan and Robert Click possibly overdosing. Both received multiple doses of naloxone — an opioid-reversal drug — and they were taken to St. Joseph’s Hospital for treatment.

As far as the drugs getting into the jail, Trumbull County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Joe Dragovich said it was a mistake by a staff member.

“The body scanner was working. This was a failure of a CO [corrections officer] to follow policy,” he said.

Dragovich said the employee will be dealt with internally.

The department is also waiting for inmates medical records to come back, and if they show definite drug use, they will be charged.

These overdoses come a month after the jail brought in its new full-body scanner to stop the flow of drugs inside.

WKBN is asking how the inmate was able to get drugs past staff and if the new machine is doing the job the jail paid for.