Betty A. Brown Obituary

WEATHERSFIELD TOWNSHIP, Ohio – Betty A. Brown, 68, passed away at 3:57 p.m. on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at the St. Joseph Health Center, following a long illness.

She was born in Warren on June 11, 1949, the daughter of Willie and Wilna (Royse) Crisp and lived in this area her entire life.

Betty was a 1967 graduate of Niles McKinley High School and attended the Niles First Church of God.

She was a homemaker and enjoyed camping, doing word search games and putting puzzles together.

Betty is survived by two sisters, Kathy Haas of Niles and Joyce (Paul) Bates of Canfield; two brothers, William (Bonnie) Crisp of Niles and Robert Crisp of Newton Falls; several nieces, nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Burel Brown, whom she married on August 28, 1969 and whom later died on April 21, 2013 and her parents.

Calling hours will be Friday, October 6 from 10:00 a.m. – 12:00 Noon at the Holeton-Yuhasz Funeral Home.

The funeral service will be held at 12:00 Noon on Friday, October 6 at the funeral home. Pastor Wes Cluckey will officiate.

Burial will be held in Kerr Cemetery.

