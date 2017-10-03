Boy, 3, found wandering at Boardman intersection, police say

Police said the young boy was found at the intersection of S. Schenley Avenue and Straley Lane in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Boardman police said a man found a young child in the road Monday morning.

Just before 6:30 a.m., police responded to the intersection of S. Schenley Avenue and Straley Lane.

They said the man saw the boy, wearing just a red t-shirt and diaper, in the road. He let the child sit in his car to stay warm until officers arrived.

Police said the boy’s mother had called 911 and was crying. She said it wasn’t the first time he’d gotten out of the house, according to a police report.

She told them she would get a child locator device for her son.

