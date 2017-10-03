Couple pleads not guilty to killing Youngstown woman, hiding body

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Two people accused of the murder of a woman whose body was found in a freezer were in court on Tuesday.

Arturo Novoa and Katrina Layton pleaded not guilty to all three of their charges in a Mahoning County courtroom.

Novoa and Layton are charged with aggravated murder, tampering with evidence and abuse of a corpse. They were arrested after police discovered the body of Shannon Graves inside a freezer in a Campbell home in July.

The two have been in Mahoning County Jail ever since.

Graves’ family reported Graves missing in February.

Graves is the ex-girlfriend of Novoa. The two lived in a Youngstown apartment where prosecutors say Layton assumed Graves’ life after she died.

The $1 million bond set for each in July will continue.