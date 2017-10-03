Defendant pleads not guilty to shooting at ex-wife at Austintown bar

Richard Bates pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and attempted aggravated murder

Sixty-nine-year-old Richard Bates pleaded not guilty to felonious assault and attempted aggravated murder in a Mahoning County courtroom.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man that police accused of shooting at his ex-wife at an Austintown bar appeared in court on Tuesday.

Police say he attempted but failed to shoot his wife in the back of the head at Chipper’s Sports Bar and Grill in Austintown.

The shot missed, and no one was injured.

Police reported finding the gun at Bates’ home, jammed.

Bates’ bond is set at $250,000.

