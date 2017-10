BOARDMAN TWP., Ohio – In the early afternoon of Tuesday, October 3, 2017, Donald Juan Haas, age 60, passed away at St. Elizabeth Medical Center with his beloved wife, Terri, and mother, Joan, at his side.

