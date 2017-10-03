Dorothy Jane (Vild) Mlinarcik Obituary

SALEM, Ohio – Dorothy Jane (Vild) Mlinarcik, age 87, of Salem, died on Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at her home.

She was born September 20, 1930 in Salem, the daughter of the late Joseph, Sr. and Anna (Roubal) Vild.

She worked in various restaurants in the Salem area including the former A&P store and the former Ponderosa of Salem.

She was a life long member of the Realife Church in Salem.

Dorothy was preceded in death on March 28, 1993 by her husband, George F. Mlinarcik, Sr. whom she married March 4, 1946.

Survivors include a son, George, Jr. (Lori) Mlinarcik of Salem; a daughter, Anna-Marie Mlinarcik of Salem; two grandchildren and three great-grandchildren.

Per Dorothy’s wishes, there will be no service or calling hours.

Interment will be held at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Interment will be held at Hope Cemetery in Salem.

Arrangements were handled by the Stark Memorial Funeral Home.