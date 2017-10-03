Edward S. Zaccone Obituary

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio – Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Saturday, October 7 in Schiavone Funeral Home, for retired Lieutenant Edward S. “Zac” Zaccone, 90, who passed away at home early Tuesday morning, October 3, 2017.

Zac was born in Youngstown on Christmas Eve, 1926, to his parents Frank and Dora Dominic Zaccone.

He was a 1948 graduate of The Rayen School and served as Sergeant in the 11th Airborne Division of the U.S. Army.

During his employment with the Youngstown Police Department, Zac move up the ranks beginning with his hire date of August 1, 1957. By 1966, he became Sergeant and in 1972 he became Lieutenant. In 1992, he retired after 35 years of service.

Zac was always active. He was an avid bowler and card player and enjoyed games of chance. He and his wife would take annual trips to Las Vegas to try their luck.

Zac was a member of the F.O.P. lodge, ITAM and AARP.

He is survived by his nieces and nephews; great-nieces and great-nephews; caregiver and niece, Jean Venzeio and sister-in-law, Mildred “Toots” Brooke.

He was preceded in death by his parents and wife, Ida Belle Brooke Zaccone, whom he married September 9, 1950 and later died on October 16, 2016.

Family and friends will gather from 5:00 – 8:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6 at the Schiavone Funeral Home.

Burial will be in Calvary Cemetery.

