(WKBN) – Auto giant General Motors announced it will begin selling two new all-electric vehicles in the next 18 months and will have at least 20 new zero-emission electric vehicles in its lineup by 2023.

GM recently launched its first mass-market electric vehicle — the Chevrolet Bolt E. It will also have a new truck platform powered by hydrogen fuel cells.

The all-electric future is part of GM’s plans for self-driving vehicles with zero-emissions.