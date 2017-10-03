Gerald Lin “Jerry” Evans Obituary

BOARDMAN, Ohio – Gerald Lin “Jerry” Evans, 71, passed away early Tuesday morning, October 3, 2017 at Hospice House following an extended illness.

Gerald was born November 13, 1945 in Youngstown, a son of the late Merle and Charlotte Carson Evans and was a lifelong area resident.

Jerry was a graduate of South High School and proudly served in the U.S. Navy.

Mr. Evans worked for U.S. Steel at the Ohio Works until the mill closed. Mr. Evans then continued working and worked in landscaping until he became ill.

He enjoyed fishing and caring for his dogs and he loved nature and being outdoors. He also enjoyed watching football, especially the Cleveland Browns.

Jerry leaves two daughters, Erin Evans of Youngstown and Brieanna Evans of Austintown; a sister, Diane Evans of Austintown and his former wife, Kathleen Evans of Austintown.

Family and friends may gather for a celebration of Jerry’s life from 5:00 – 7:00 p.m. on Friday, October 6 at Kinnick Funeral Home, 477 N. Meridian Rd., Youngstown.

Please visit kinnickfuneralhome.com to send condolences online to Jerry’s family.