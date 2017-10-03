Geraldine B. Murray Obituary

WARREN, Ohio – Geraldine B. Murray, 76, of Cortland, Ohio, passed away Tuesday, October 3, 2017 at Trumbull Memorial Hospital following a three month battle with brain cancer.

She was born August 5, 1941, in Warren, Ohio the daughter of the late Dwight and Ruth (Snyder) Cooper.

Geraldine was a 1959 graduate of Warren G. Harding High School.

She retired from Packard Electric after 20 years of service.

She enjoyed bingo, crafts, craft shows and an occasional trip to the track. Geraldine loved spending time with her family.

Memories of Geraldine will be carried on by her husband, William L. Murray of Cortland, Ohio; sons, Kenneth (Mary) Bryant of Vienna, Ohio and Mark (Colleen) Bryant of Warren, Ohio; stepson, William Murray, Jr. of Howland, Ohio; stepdaughters, Sharon (Dean) Wilcox of Howland, Ohio and Renee Downing of Warren, Ohio; brother, Vernon Cooper of St. Louis, Missouri; sister, Arlene Sisk of Warsaw, Indiana; numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews.

Besides her parents, Geraldine was preceded in death by her grandson, Ray Rulong.

A memorial service will be held 6:00 p.m. on Sunday, October 8 at Carl W. Hall Funeral Home, where Chaplin Dan Tayman will officiate.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service from 5:00 – 6:00 p.m. on Sunday at the funeral home.

Cremation has taken place.

In lieu of flowers monetary donations may be made to the American Cancer Society, in her memory.

Arrangements have been entrusted to the Carl W. Hall Funeral Home in Warren.