Indians starting Bauer not ace Kluber in Game 1 of ALDS

The AL champions will play the Minnesota-New York wild-card winner in the division series.

TOM WITHERS AP Sports Writer Published:
Athletics Indians Baseball
Cleveland Indians starting pitcher Trevor Bauer delivers to Oakland Athletics' Rajai Davis in the first inning of a baseball game, Tuesday, May 30, 2017, in Cleveland. Tony Dejak AP Photo

CLEVELAND (AP) – Indians right-hander Trevor Bauer – not ace Corey Kluber – will start Game 1 of the AL Division Series on Thursday.

Manager Terry Francona has elected to go with Bauer so he can start Kluber in Game 2 and then again in Game 5 if necessary. Kluber went 18-4 this season and likely will win his second Cy Young Award. He went 5-0 with a 0.84 ERA in six September starts.

Bauer, who nearly cost the Indians a shot at the World Series last year when he cut his finger while repairing a drone, shook off a slow start and went 17-9 with a 4.19 ERA in 31 starts. He was one of the league’s most dominant pitchers in the second half of the season.

Bauer’s ability to recover more quickly was another factor for Francona, who will start 18-game winner Carlos Carrasco in Game 3.

The AL champions will play the Minnesota-New York wild-card winner in the division series.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

.

WKBN 27 First News provides commenting to allow for constructive discussion on the stories we cover. In order to comment here, you acknowledge you have read and agreed to our Terms of Service. Commenters who violate these terms, including use of vulgar language or racial slurs, will be banned. No links will be permitted. Please be respectful of the opinions of others. If you see an inappropriate comment, please flag it for our moderators to review.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s