Jennie I. Domico Obituary

STRUTHERS, Ohio – Jennie I. Domico, 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.
She was born on April 28, 1923.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 6 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home.
STRUTHERS, Ohio – Jennie I. Domico, 94, passed away on Tuesday, October 3, 2017.
She was born on April 28, 1923.
Calling hours will be held on Friday, October 6 from 4:00 – 8:00 p.m. at the Kirila Funeral Home.
Advertisement
Important Notice About Our Privacy Policy: We have modified our Privacy Policy to update and clarify our data collection, use, and disclosure practices.
By using this site, you agree to the updated Privacy Policy and Terms of Use